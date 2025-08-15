货币 / FLO
FLO: Flowers Foods Inc
13.63 USD 0.07 (0.51%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FLO汇率已更改-0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点13.60和高点13.79进行交易。
关注Flowers Foods Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FLO新闻
日范围
13.60 13.79
年范围
13.43 23.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.70
- 开盘价
- 13.71
- 卖价
- 13.63
- 买价
- 13.93
- 最低价
- 13.60
- 最高价
- 13.79
- 交易量
- 1.271 K
- 日变化
- -0.51%
- 月变化
- -9.25%
- 6个月变化
- -28.45%
- 年变化
- -40.94%
