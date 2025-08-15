Currencies / FLO
FLO: Flowers Foods Inc
13.62 USD 0.15 (1.11%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLO exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.45 and at a high of 13.64.
Follow Flowers Foods Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FLO News
Daily Range
13.45 13.64
Year Range
13.43 23.44
- Previous Close
- 13.47
- Open
- 13.53
- Bid
- 13.62
- Ask
- 13.92
- Low
- 13.45
- High
- 13.64
- Volume
- 6.836 K
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- -9.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.50%
- Year Change
- -40.99%
