Währungen / FLO
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
FLO: Flowers Foods Inc
13.30 USD 0.07 (0.52%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FLO hat sich für heute um -0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Flowers Foods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLO News
- Flowers Foods: Aktie erreicht 52-Wochen-Tief bei 13,43 USD
- Flowers Foods stock hits 52-week low at 13.43 USD
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Flowers Foods: Aktie auf 52-Wochen-Tief – Bewertung und Dividende bleiben attraktiv
- Flowers Foods stock hits 52-week low at $14.41
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 8th
- The Bottom Fishing Club - Flowers Foods: Defensive Bargain With Nearly 7% Dividend
- Flowers Foods at Barclays Conference: Navigating Market Challenges
- Flowers Foods stock hits 52-week low at 14.73 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Flowers Foods stock hits 52-week low at 15.23 USD
- Flowers Foods director Melvin T. Stith to retire at year-end
- Flowers Foods increases quarterly dividend by 3.1%
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Q2 2025 Pre Recorded Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Flowers Foods Q2 2025 shows revenue miss
- What's Going On With Flowers Foods Stock Monday? - Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)
- Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY25 Forecast Trimmed
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Flowers Foods, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FLO)
- Why Flowers Foods Stock Is Falling Friday - Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)
- Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Flowers Foods Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)
- Flowers Foods (FLO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Flowers Foods Q2 2025 reports mixed results
Tagesspanne
13.19 13.41
Jahresspanne
13.19 23.44
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.37
- Eröffnung
- 13.37
- Bid
- 13.30
- Ask
- 13.60
- Tief
- 13.19
- Hoch
- 13.41
- Volumen
- 8.011 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.52%
- Monatsänderung
- -11.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -30.18%
- Jahresänderung
- -42.37%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K