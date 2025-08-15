KurseKategorien
Währungen / FLO
Zurück zum Aktien

FLO: Flowers Foods Inc

13.30 USD 0.07 (0.52%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FLO hat sich für heute um -0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Flowers Foods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLO News

Tagesspanne
13.19 13.41
Jahresspanne
13.19 23.44
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
13.37
Eröffnung
13.37
Bid
13.30
Ask
13.60
Tief
13.19
Hoch
13.41
Volumen
8.011 K
Tagesänderung
-0.52%
Monatsänderung
-11.45%
6-Monatsänderung
-30.18%
Jahresänderung
-42.37%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K