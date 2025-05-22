クォートセクション
通貨 / FCCO
FCCO: First Community Corporation - Common Stock

28.91 USD 0.50 (1.76%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FCCOの今日の為替レートは、1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.63の安値と29.03の高値で取引されました。

First Community Corporation - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
28.63 29.03
1年のレンジ
19.46 29.03
以前の終値
28.41
始値
28.63
買値
28.91
買値
29.21
安値
28.63
高値
29.03
出来高
73
1日の変化
1.76%
1ヶ月の変化
6.56%
6ヶ月の変化
29.06%
1年の変化
38.66%
