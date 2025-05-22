Valute / FCCO
FCCO: First Community Corporation - Common Stock
29.14 USD 0.23 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FCCO ha avuto una variazione del 0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.50 e ad un massimo di 29.40.
Segui le dinamiche di First Community Corporation - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.50 29.40
Intervallo Annuale
19.46 29.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.91
- Apertura
- 28.92
- Bid
- 29.14
- Ask
- 29.44
- Minimo
- 28.50
- Massimo
- 29.40
- Volume
- 228
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.76%
21 settembre, domenica