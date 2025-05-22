QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FCCO
FCCO: First Community Corporation - Common Stock

29.14 USD 0.23 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FCCO ha avuto una variazione del 0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.50 e ad un massimo di 29.40.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.50 29.40
Intervallo Annuale
19.46 29.40
Chiusura Precedente
28.91
Apertura
28.92
Bid
29.14
Ask
29.44
Minimo
28.50
Massimo
29.40
Volume
228
Variazione giornaliera
0.80%
Variazione Mensile
7.41%
Variazione Semestrale
30.09%
Variazione Annuale
39.76%
