FCCO: First Community Corporation - Common Stock
29.14 USD 0.23 (0.80%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FCCO a changé de 0.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.50 et à un maximum de 29.40.
Suivez la dynamique First Community Corporation - Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
28.50 29.40
Range Annuel
19.46 29.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 28.91
- Ouverture
- 28.92
- Bid
- 29.14
- Ask
- 29.44
- Plus Bas
- 28.50
- Plus Haut
- 29.40
- Volume
- 228
- Changement quotidien
- 0.80%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.41%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 30.09%
- Changement Annuel
- 39.76%
20 septembre, samedi