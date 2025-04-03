通貨 / ESQ
ESQ: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc
104.27 USD 3.72 (3.70%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ESQの今日の為替レートは、3.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり100.59の安値と104.27の高値で取引されました。
Esquire Financial Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
100.59 104.27
1年のレンジ
60.42 106.11
- 以前の終値
- 100.55
- 始値
- 100.84
- 買値
- 104.27
- 買値
- 104.57
- 安値
- 100.59
- 高値
- 104.27
- 出来高
- 195
- 1日の変化
- 3.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.83%
- 1年の変化
- 64.00%
