通貨 / ESQ
ESQ: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc

104.27 USD 3.72 (3.70%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ESQの今日の為替レートは、3.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり100.59の安値と104.27の高値で取引されました。

Esquire Financial Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
100.59 104.27
1年のレンジ
60.42 106.11
以前の終値
100.55
始値
100.84
買値
104.27
買値
104.57
安値
100.59
高値
104.27
出来高
195
1日の変化
3.70%
1ヶ月の変化
7.52%
6ヶ月の変化
37.83%
1年の変化
64.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K