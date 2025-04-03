QuotesSections
Currencies / ESQ
Back to US Stock Market

ESQ: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc

99.31 USD 1.60 (1.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ESQ exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.89 and at a high of 104.39.

Follow Esquire Financial Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ESQ News

Daily Range
98.89 104.39
Year Range
60.42 106.11
Previous Close
97.71
Open
100.38
Bid
99.31
Ask
99.61
Low
98.89
High
104.39
Volume
213
Daily Change
1.64%
Month Change
2.40%
6 Months Change
31.28%
Year Change
56.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%