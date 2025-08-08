通貨 / EIX
EIX: Edison International
55.59 USD 0.03 (0.05%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EIXの今日の為替レートは、0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.87の安値と55.82の高値で取引されました。
Edison Internationalダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EIX News
1日のレンジ
54.87 55.82
1年のレンジ
47.73 88.65
- 以前の終値
- 55.56
- 始値
- 55.63
- 買値
- 55.59
- 買値
- 55.89
- 安値
- 54.87
- 高値
- 55.82
- 出来高
- 2.697 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.99%
- 1年の変化
- -36.25%
