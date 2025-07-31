Currencies / EIX
EIX: Edison International
55.60 USD 0.30 (0.54%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EIX exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.33 and at a high of 56.22.
Follow Edison International dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
55.33 56.22
Year Range
47.73 88.65
- Previous Close
- 55.90
- Open
- 56.00
- Bid
- 55.60
- Ask
- 55.90
- Low
- 55.33
- High
- 56.22
- Volume
- 1.504 K
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.97%
- Year Change
- -36.24%
