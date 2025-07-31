货币 / EIX
EIX: Edison International
56.53 USD 1.38 (2.50%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EIX汇率已更改2.50%。当日，交易品种以低点55.63和高点56.62进行交易。
关注Edison International动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EIX新闻
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Edison International price target lowered to $66 from $68 at UBS
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), AES (NYSE:AES)
- California utility stocks rise after report on $18B wildfire fund boost
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Futures Tick Up Ahead Of Jobs Data
- U.S. sues Southern California Edison over 2022 wildfire
- Gavin Newsom Has an $18 Billion Plan to Shore Up California’s Utilities. It Isn’t Enough.
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September
- Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats As Nvidia Weighs Heavily; Marvell Flashes This Warning (Live Coverage)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Edison International stock rating reiterated by UBS at Buy with $68 target
- Top Research Reports for Lowe's, Bristol-Myers & Marvell Technology
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Consolidated Edison Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields - Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE)
- Edison Preferreds Still Have A Ways To Go (NYSE:EIX)
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Up To 8.5% (August 2025)
- RSP: S&P 500 Monthly Dashboard For August 2025
- Edison International Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Edison International 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EIX)
- Edison International (EIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Edison International (EIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Edison International misses Q2 earnings estimates, reaffirms guidance
- Edison International Q2 2025 slides: EPS declines but long-term growth outlook maintained
日范围
55.63 56.62
年范围
47.73 88.65
- 前一天收盘价
- 55.15
- 开盘价
- 55.63
- 卖价
- 56.53
- 买价
- 56.83
- 最低价
- 55.63
- 最高价
- 56.62
- 交易量
- 1000
- 日变化
- 2.50%
- 月变化
- 1.86%
- 6个月变化
- -4.40%
- 年变化
- -35.17%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值