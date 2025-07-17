クォートセクション
通貨 / EEM
EEM: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund

53.12 USD 0.15 (0.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EEMの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.78の安値と53.16の高値で取引されました。

iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
52.78 53.16
1年のレンジ
38.19 53.67
以前の終値
53.27
始値
52.91
買値
53.12
買値
53.42
安値
52.78
高値
53.16
出来高
10.354 K
1日の変化
-0.28%
1ヶ月の変化
7.53%
6ヶ月の変化
21.70%
1年の変化
15.23%
