EEM: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
53.12 USD 0.15 (0.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EEMの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.78の安値と53.16の高値で取引されました。
iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
52.78 53.16
1年のレンジ
38.19 53.67
- 以前の終値
- 53.27
- 始値
- 52.91
- 買値
- 53.12
- 買値
- 53.42
- 安値
- 52.78
- 高値
- 53.16
- 出来高
- 10.354 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.70%
- 1年の変化
- 15.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K