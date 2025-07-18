QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EEM
Tornare a Azioni

EEM: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund

53.00 USD 0.12 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EEM ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.91 e ad un massimo di 53.12.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EEM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.91 53.12
Intervallo Annuale
38.19 53.67
Chiusura Precedente
53.12
Apertura
53.05
Bid
53.00
Ask
53.30
Minimo
52.91
Massimo
53.12
Volume
13.835 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.23%
Variazione Mensile
7.29%
Variazione Semestrale
21.42%
Variazione Annuale
14.97%
21 settembre, domenica