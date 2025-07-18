Valute / EEM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EEM: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
53.00 USD 0.12 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EEM ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.91 e ad un massimo di 53.12.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EEM News
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond 60/40: How Adaptive Asset Allocation Outperforms Traditional Portfolios
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- BlackRock esplora la tokenizzazione degli ETF per accesso 24/7 ai mercati - Benzinga Italia
- EEM: Understanding The Original Emerging Market Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)
- EPHE: Philippine Equities Are Inexpensive, While H2 Looks More Promising
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Jumia Stock's Momentum Builds - Why The Upside Case Remains (NYSE:JMIA)
- EYLD: Deep Value Outweighs Geopolitical Risks (BATS:EYLD)
- BofA: Investors pour into bonds, pull back from crypto
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- EWM: Road To Recovery (NYSEARCA:EWM)
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Almost every investor in this survey says U.S. stocks are overvalued as 70% expect stagflation
- Fund managers cut cash to 3.9% in most bullish stance since February – BofA
- Erosion Goes On For SPUU (NYSEARCA:SPUU)
- AIA ETF: Not The Best Time To Make Concentrated Bets On Larger Asian Markets
- The emerging-markets bandwagon rumbles on, and now China is climbing aboard
- BofA maintains constructive view on EEMEA equities despite tariff risks
- International And EMs Starting To Percolate: 10- And 15-Year Annual Returns Still Modest
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.91 53.12
Intervallo Annuale
38.19 53.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.12
- Apertura
- 53.05
- Bid
- 53.00
- Ask
- 53.30
- Minimo
- 52.91
- Massimo
- 53.12
- Volume
- 13.835 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.97%
21 settembre, domenica