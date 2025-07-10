Currencies / EEM
EEM: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
53.03 USD 0.37 (0.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EEM exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.76 and at a high of 53.07.
Follow iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EEM News
Daily Range
52.76 53.07
Year Range
38.19 53.07
- Previous Close
- 52.66
- Open
- 52.88
- Bid
- 53.03
- Ask
- 53.33
- Low
- 52.76
- High
- 53.07
- Volume
- 11.140 K
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 7.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.49%
- Year Change
- 15.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev