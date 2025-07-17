Divisas / EEM
EEM: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
53.27 USD 0.24 (0.45%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EEM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.67.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
EEM News
Rango diario
52.98 53.67
Rango anual
38.19 53.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 53.03
- Open
- 53.25
- Bid
- 53.27
- Ask
- 53.57
- Low
- 52.98
- High
- 53.67
- Volumen
- 18.381 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.45%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.83%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.04%
- Cambio anual
- 15.55%
