통화 / EEM
EEM: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund

53.00 USD 0.12 (0.23%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EEM 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.91이고 고가는 53.12이었습니다.

iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EEM News

일일 변동 비율
52.91 53.12
년간 변동
38.19 53.67
이전 종가
53.12
시가
53.05
Bid
53.00
Ask
53.30
저가
52.91
고가
53.12
볼륨
13.835 K
일일 변동
-0.23%
월 변동
7.29%
6개월 변동
21.42%
년간 변동율
14.97%
20 9월, 토요일