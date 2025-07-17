Währungen / EEM
EEM: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
53.02 USD 0.10 (0.19%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EEM hat sich für heute um -0.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 52.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.12 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
52.91 53.12
Jahresspanne
38.19 53.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 53.12
- Eröffnung
- 53.05
- Bid
- 53.02
- Ask
- 53.32
- Tief
- 52.91
- Hoch
- 53.12
- Volumen
- 7.726 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.19%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.33%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 21.47%
- Jahresänderung
- 15.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K