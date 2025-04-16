クォートセクション
通貨 / DRUG
DRUG: Bright Minds Biosciences Inc

50.15 USD 5.47 (12.24%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DRUGの今日の為替レートは、12.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.28の安値と51.80の高値で取引されました。

Bright Minds Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
44.28 51.80
1年のレンジ
0.94 79.01
以前の終値
44.68
始値
44.28
買値
50.15
買値
50.45
安値
44.28
高値
51.80
出来高
604
1日の変化
12.24%
1ヶ月の変化
28.00%
6ヶ月の変化
36.24%
1年の変化
4079.17%
