通貨 / DRUG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DRUG: Bright Minds Biosciences Inc
50.15 USD 5.47 (12.24%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DRUGの今日の為替レートは、12.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.28の安値と51.80の高値で取引されました。
Bright Minds Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRUG News
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Could Rally 81.29%: Here's is How to Trade
- ブライト・マインズ・バイオサイエンス株式、H.C.ウェインライトのBuy評価を維持
- Bright Minds Biosciences stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Drug overdoses spike 11% in older adults — and ageism keeps many from getting help
- Pricing group says weight-loss drugs becoming more cost-effective
- Large Patient Population Is Key Driver For Bright Minds' Growth - Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)
- Bright Minds Biosciences stock initiated with Buy rating at BTIG
- Does Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Have the Potential to Rally 114.07% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Bright Minds Biosciences stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Drinking can hit your wallet as hard as your health
- Shuttered drug store property in San Jose lands California buyer
- Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Featured Speakers for its Absence Epilepsy Virtual R&D Day on May 20, 2025
- Epilepsy-Focused Bright Minds Biosciences A High-Risk, High-Reward Play, Analyst Initiates With Over 150% Stock Upside - Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)
- Bright Minds Biosciences: A Buy With A Major Catalyst In Q2 2025 (NASDAQ:DRUG)
1日のレンジ
44.28 51.80
1年のレンジ
0.94 79.01
- 以前の終値
- 44.68
- 始値
- 44.28
- 買値
- 50.15
- 買値
- 50.45
- 安値
- 44.28
- 高値
- 51.80
- 出来高
- 604
- 1日の変化
- 12.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 28.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.24%
- 1年の変化
- 4079.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K