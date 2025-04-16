QuotesSections
Currencies / DRUG
Back to US Stock Market

DRUG: Bright Minds Biosciences Inc

45.43 USD 3.23 (6.64%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DRUG exchange rate has changed by -6.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.13 and at a high of 49.38.

Follow Bright Minds Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRUG News

Daily Range
45.13 49.38
Year Range
0.94 79.01
Previous Close
48.66
Open
48.26
Bid
45.43
Ask
45.73
Low
45.13
High
49.38
Volume
66
Daily Change
-6.64%
Month Change
15.95%
6 Months Change
23.42%
Year Change
3685.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%