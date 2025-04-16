Currencies / DRUG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DRUG: Bright Minds Biosciences Inc
45.43 USD 3.23 (6.64%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DRUG exchange rate has changed by -6.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.13 and at a high of 49.38.
Follow Bright Minds Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRUG News
- Bright Minds Biosciences stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Drug overdoses spike 11% in older adults — and ageism keeps many from getting help
- Pricing group says weight-loss drugs becoming more cost-effective
- Large Patient Population Is Key Driver For Bright Minds' Growth - Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)
- Bright Minds Biosciences stock initiated with Buy rating at BTIG
- Does Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Have the Potential to Rally 114.07% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Bright Minds Biosciences stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Drinking can hit your wallet as hard as your health
- Shuttered drug store property in San Jose lands California buyer
- Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Featured Speakers for its Absence Epilepsy Virtual R&D Day on May 20, 2025
- Epilepsy-Focused Bright Minds Biosciences A High-Risk, High-Reward Play, Analyst Initiates With Over 150% Stock Upside - Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)
- Bright Minds Biosciences: A Buy With A Major Catalyst In Q2 2025 (NASDAQ:DRUG)
Daily Range
45.13 49.38
Year Range
0.94 79.01
- Previous Close
- 48.66
- Open
- 48.26
- Bid
- 45.43
- Ask
- 45.73
- Low
- 45.13
- High
- 49.38
- Volume
- 66
- Daily Change
- -6.64%
- Month Change
- 15.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.42%
- Year Change
- 3685.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%