通貨 / DMRC
DMRC: Digimarc Corporation

10.71 USD 0.40 (3.88%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DMRCの今日の為替レートは、3.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.19の安値と10.75の高値で取引されました。

Digimarc Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
10.19 10.75
1年のレンジ
7.76 48.33
以前の終値
10.31
始値
10.42
買値
10.71
買値
11.01
安値
10.19
高値
10.75
出来高
407
1日の変化
3.88%
1ヶ月の変化
26.75%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.33%
1年の変化
-59.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K