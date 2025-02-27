通貨 / DMRC
DMRC: Digimarc Corporation
10.71 USD 0.40 (3.88%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DMRCの今日の為替レートは、3.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.19の安値と10.75の高値で取引されました。
Digimarc Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DMRC News
- Digimarc Cuts Costs and Launches Card
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Digimarc stock despite contract losses
- Digimarc Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DMRC)
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Digimarc Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock dips
- Digimarc earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Digimarc Q2 2025 slides: cost cuts drive path to profitability despite revenue decline
- Digimarc appoints Altai Capital founder Rishi Bajaj to board
- Investors Who Lost Money on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky About Pending Class Action - DMRC
- Digimarc Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Digimarc Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 7, 2025 - DMRC
- Digimarc appoints new COO to bolster growth
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
10.19 10.75
1年のレンジ
7.76 48.33
- 以前の終値
- 10.31
- 始値
- 10.42
- 買値
- 10.71
- 買値
- 11.01
- 安値
- 10.19
- 高値
- 10.75
- 出来高
- 407
- 1日の変化
- 3.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 26.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.33%
- 1年の変化
- -59.69%
