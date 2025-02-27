货币 / DMRC
DMRC: Digimarc Corporation
10.32 USD 0.15 (1.47%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DMRC汇率已更改1.47%。当日，交易品种以低点9.95和高点10.67进行交易。
关注Digimarc Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DMRC新闻
- Digimarc Cuts Costs and Launches Card
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Digimarc stock despite contract losses
- Digimarc Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DMRC)
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Digimarc Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock dips
- Digimarc earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Digimarc Q2 2025 slides: cost cuts drive path to profitability despite revenue decline
- Digimarc appoints Altai Capital founder Rishi Bajaj to board
- Investors Who Lost Money on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky About Pending Class Action - DMRC
- Digimarc appoints new COO to bolster growth
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
9.95 10.67
年范围
7.76 48.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.17
- 开盘价
- 10.15
- 卖价
- 10.32
- 买价
- 10.62
- 最低价
- 9.95
- 最高价
- 10.67
- 交易量
- 787
- 日变化
- 1.47%
- 月变化
- 22.13%
- 6个月变化
- -19.38%
- 年变化
- -61.16%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值