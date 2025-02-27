Valute / DMRC
DMRC: Digimarc Corporation
10.46 USD 0.25 (2.33%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DMRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.43 e ad un massimo di 10.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Digimarc Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DMRC News
- Digimarc Cuts Costs and Launches Card
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Digimarc stock despite contract losses
- Digimarc Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DMRC)
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Digimarc Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock dips
- Digimarc earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Digimarc Q2 2025 slides: cost cuts drive path to profitability despite revenue decline
- Digimarc appoints Altai Capital founder Rishi Bajaj to board
- Investors Who Lost Money on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky About Pending Class Action - DMRC
- Digimarc Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Digimarc Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 7, 2025 - DMRC
- Digimarc appoints new COO to bolster growth
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Notifies Shareholders of Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.43 10.80
Intervallo Annuale
7.76 48.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.71
- Apertura
- 10.71
- Bid
- 10.46
- Ask
- 10.76
- Minimo
- 10.43
- Massimo
- 10.80
- Volume
- 619
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 23.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -60.63%
21 settembre, domenica