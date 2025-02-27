QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DMRC
DMRC: Digimarc Corporation

10.46 USD 0.25 (2.33%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DMRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.43 e ad un massimo di 10.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Digimarc Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.43 10.80
Intervallo Annuale
7.76 48.33
Chiusura Precedente
10.71
Apertura
10.71
Bid
10.46
Ask
10.76
Minimo
10.43
Massimo
10.80
Volume
619
Variazione giornaliera
-2.33%
Variazione Mensile
23.79%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.28%
Variazione Annuale
-60.63%
