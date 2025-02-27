Currencies / DMRC
DMRC: Digimarc Corporation
10.17 USD 0.21 (2.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DMRC exchange rate has changed by 2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.70 and at a high of 10.20.
Follow Digimarc Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DMRC News
- Digimarc Cuts Costs and Launches Card
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Digimarc stock despite contract losses
- Digimarc Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DMRC)
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Digimarc Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock dips
- Digimarc earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Digimarc Q2 2025 slides: cost cuts drive path to profitability despite revenue decline
- Digimarc appoints Altai Capital founder Rishi Bajaj to board
- Investors Who Lost Money on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky About Pending Class Action - DMRC
- Digimarc appoints new COO to bolster growth
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Notifies Shareholders of Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
9.70 10.20
Year Range
7.76 48.33
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.97
- Bid
- 10.17
- Ask
- 10.47
- Low
- 9.70
- High
- 10.20
- Volume
- 632
- Daily Change
- 2.11%
- Month Change
- 20.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.55%
- Year Change
- -61.72%
