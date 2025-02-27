통화 / DMRC
DMRC: Digimarc Corporation
10.46 USD 0.25 (2.33%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DMRC 환율이 오늘 -2.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.43이고 고가는 10.80이었습니다.
Digimarc Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
10.43 10.80
년간 변동
7.76 48.33
- 이전 종가
- 10.71
- 시가
- 10.71
- Bid
- 10.46
- Ask
- 10.76
- 저가
- 10.43
- 고가
- 10.80
- 볼륨
- 619
- 일일 변동
- -2.33%
- 월 변동
- 23.79%
- 6개월 변동
- -18.28%
- 년간 변동율
- -60.63%
20 9월, 토요일