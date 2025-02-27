Währungen / DMRC
DMRC: Digimarc Corporation
10.52 USD 0.19 (1.77%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DMRC hat sich für heute um -1.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Digimarc Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DMRC News
- Digimarc Cuts Costs and Launches Card
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on Digimarc stock despite contract losses
- Digimarc Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DMRC)
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Digimarc Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock dips
- Digimarc earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Digimarc Q2 2025 slides: cost cuts drive path to profitability despite revenue decline
- Digimarc appoints Altai Capital founder Rishi Bajaj to board
- Investors Who Lost Money on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky About Pending Class Action - DMRC
- Digimarc appoints new COO to bolster growth
- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
10.45 10.80
Jahresspanne
7.76 48.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.71
- Eröffnung
- 10.71
- Bid
- 10.52
- Ask
- 10.82
- Tief
- 10.45
- Hoch
- 10.80
- Volumen
- 204
- Tagesänderung
- -1.77%
- Monatsänderung
- 24.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -17.81%
- Jahresänderung
- -60.41%
