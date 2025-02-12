通貨 / CNDT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CNDT: Conduent Incorporated
2.96 USD 0.16 (5.71%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CNDTの今日の為替レートは、5.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.82の安値と2.97の高値で取引されました。
Conduent Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNDT News
- Moody’s、高レバレッジ懸念によりConduentをB2に格下げ
- Moody’s downgrades Conduent to B2 on high leverage concerns
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Repay Holdings appoints Robert Houser as new CFO effective Sept 8
- Conduent Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA margin improves amid continued revenue decline
- Conduent (CNDT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Conduent shares rise on narrower-than-feared Q2 loss
- Conduent earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Conduent Stock: Reorganization Provides Hope For Share Price (NASDAQ:CNDT)
- Conduent partners with Fairmarkit to enhance procurement solutions
- TriNet Group (TNET) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Conduent expands EBT security features to protect SNAP benefits
- Conduent names Harsha V. Agadi as board chairman, Scott Letier to lead audit committee
- Conduent Recognized as a Leader in 2025 NelsonHall NEATS Assessments on Benefits Administration & Experience-Led HR Transformation
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Conduent director Agadi buys $281,000 in shares
- Conduent Named to Newsweek’s 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces ® List
- Heico, Monro, Abercrombie & Fitch, Joby Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- Monday’s Top Insider Trades: Executives Make Strategic Moves
- Conduent CEO Skelton buys $101,699 in stock
- What's Going On With Conduent Stock On Wednesday? - Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
- Conduent At A Crossroads: Will Investors Recognize Earnings Growth? (NASDAQ:CNDT)
- Goldman Sachs, J&J, To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Retail Sales Data
- Conduent (CNDT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
2.82 2.97
1年のレンジ
1.90 4.90
- 以前の終値
- 2.80
- 始値
- 2.82
- 買値
- 2.96
- 買値
- 3.26
- 安値
- 2.82
- 高値
- 2.97
- 出来高
- 1.321 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.82%
- 1年の変化
- -26.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K