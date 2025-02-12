QuotazioniSezioni
CNDT
CNDT: Conduent Incorporated

2.84 USD 0.12 (4.05%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CNDT ha avuto una variazione del -4.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.83 e ad un massimo di 2.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Conduent Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.83 2.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.90 4.90
Chiusura Precedente
2.96
Apertura
2.97
Bid
2.84
Ask
3.14
Minimo
2.83
Massimo
2.98
Volume
1.190 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.05%
Variazione Mensile
4.41%
Variazione Semestrale
4.41%
Variazione Annuale
-29.35%
20 settembre, sabato