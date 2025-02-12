Valute / CNDT
CNDT: Conduent Incorporated
2.84 USD 0.12 (4.05%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNDT ha avuto una variazione del -4.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.83 e ad un massimo di 2.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Conduent Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CNDT News
- Moody’s declassa Conduent a B2 per preoccupazioni sull’alto indebitamento
- Moody’s downgrades Conduent to B2 on high leverage concerns
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Repay Holdings appoints Robert Houser as new CFO effective Sept 8
- Conduent Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA margin improves amid continued revenue decline
- Conduent (CNDT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Conduent shares rise on narrower-than-feared Q2 loss
- Conduent earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Conduent Stock: Reorganization Provides Hope For Share Price (NASDAQ:CNDT)
- Conduent partners with Fairmarkit to enhance procurement solutions
- TriNet Group (TNET) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Conduent expands EBT security features to protect SNAP benefits
- Conduent names Harsha V. Agadi as board chairman, Scott Letier to lead audit committee
- Conduent Recognized as a Leader in 2025 NelsonHall NEATS Assessments on Benefits Administration & Experience-Led HR Transformation
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Conduent director Agadi buys $281,000 in shares
- Conduent Named to Newsweek’s 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces ® List
- Heico, Monro, Abercrombie & Fitch, Joby Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- Monday’s Top Insider Trades: Executives Make Strategic Moves
- Conduent CEO Skelton buys $101,699 in stock
- What's Going On With Conduent Stock On Wednesday? - Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
- Conduent At A Crossroads: Will Investors Recognize Earnings Growth? (NASDAQ:CNDT)
- Goldman Sachs, J&J, To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Retail Sales Data
- Conduent (CNDT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.83 2.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.90 4.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.96
- Apertura
- 2.97
- Bid
- 2.84
- Ask
- 3.14
- Minimo
- 2.83
- Massimo
- 2.98
- Volume
- 1.190 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.35%
