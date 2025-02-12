통화 / CNDT
CNDT: Conduent Incorporated
2.84 USD 0.12 (4.05%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CNDT 환율이 오늘 -4.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.83이고 고가는 2.98이었습니다.
Conduent Incorporated 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.83 2.98
년간 변동
1.90 4.90
- 이전 종가
- 2.96
- 시가
- 2.97
- Bid
- 2.84
- Ask
- 3.14
- 저가
- 2.83
- 고가
- 2.98
- 볼륨
- 1.190 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.05%
- 월 변동
- 4.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.41%
- 년간 변동율
- -29.35%
20 9월, 토요일