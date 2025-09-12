通貨 / BX
BX: Blackstone Inc
188.67 USD 5.00 (2.72%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BXの今日の為替レートは、2.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり184.47の安値と190.03の高値で取引されました。
Blackstone Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BX News
- Paramount Group stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo on Rithm Capital acquisition
- U.S. state visit yields record 150 billion pounds of investment, UK says
- Blackstone and TPG revive interest in buying Hologic, source says
- ブラックストーン、TPGがホロジック買収への関心を再燃させ株価急騰
- Hologic stock soars after Blackstone, TPG reportedly revive takeover interest
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- Should You Invest in Blackstone Despite Its Premium Valuation?
- Japan's JERA in $1.7B Talks for U.S. Shale Gas Assets
- リズム・キャピタル、パラマウント・グループを16億ドルで買収へ
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- ブラックストーン系企業、ウェアハウスREITの持株比率を85.2%に引き上げ
- Blackstone-backed entities increase stake in Warehouse REIT to 85.2%
- パラマウント・グループの株価、7.85ドルで52週高値を記録
- Top Founder-Led Stocks That Can Be Safer Long-Term Investment Plays
- Blackstone Is A Conundrum (Technical Analysis) (NYSE:BX)
- ブラックストーン・モーゲージ・トラスト、2025年第3四半期に0.47ドルの配当を発表
- ブラックストーン、ペンシルバニアの発電所を約10億ドルで買収へ
- Blackstone to buy Hill Top power plant for about $1 billion
- Blackstone to acquire Pennsylvania power plant for nearly $1 billion
- Exclusive-In Australia, a data centre boom is built on vague water plans
- Blackstone-backed Legence valued at $2.75 billion after shares fall in debut
- ブラックストーン支援のLegence、IPOで強い需要、株価28ドルに - Bloomberg
1日のレンジ
184.47 190.03
1年のレンジ
115.66 200.96
- 以前の終値
- 183.67
- 始値
- 184.75
- 買値
- 188.67
- 買値
- 188.97
- 安値
- 184.47
- 高値
- 190.03
- 出来高
- 8.736 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.76%
- 1年の変化
- 23.23%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B