BX: Blackstone Inc

185.89 USD 1.73 (0.92%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BX ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 185.79 e ad un massimo di 188.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Blackstone Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
185.79 188.41
Intervallo Annuale
115.66 200.96
Chiusura Precedente
187.62
Apertura
186.92
Bid
185.89
Ask
186.19
Minimo
185.79
Massimo
188.41
Volume
2.621 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.92%
Variazione Mensile
11.28%
Variazione Semestrale
32.78%
Variazione Annuale
21.42%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev