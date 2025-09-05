Currencies / BX
BX: Blackstone Inc
184.30 USD 0.46 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BX exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 183.64 and at a high of 185.13.
Follow Blackstone Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
183.64 185.13
Year Range
115.66 200.96
- Previous Close
- 183.84
- Open
- 184.40
- Bid
- 184.30
- Ask
- 184.60
- Low
- 183.64
- High
- 185.13
- Volume
- 2.567 K
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 10.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.64%
- Year Change
- 20.38%
