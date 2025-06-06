通貨 / BSGM
BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc
6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BSGMの今日の為替レートは、37.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.36の安値と6.12の高値で取引されました。
BioSig Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BSGM News
- Streamex and Simplify sign letter of intent for tokenized gold ETF plans
- Streamex signs letter of intent with Simplify for tokenized gold ETFs
- BioSig Technologies to change name to Streamex Corp, ticker to STEX
- Streamex and Monetary Metals partner on tokenized gold yield product
- BioSig Technologies shareholders approve share increase and board changes
- BioSig Technologies Stock: Now A Gold Tokenization Play (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig completes $15 million public offering to fund gold bullion purchases
- BioSig Technologies raises $15 million in public offering
- BioSig prices $15 million public offering of common stock
- BioSig announces public offering of common stock to fund gold purchases
- BioSig Technologies amends debenture agreement with Yorkville for up to $100 million
- Here's 1 New Billion-Dollar Reason to Buy Solana And Never Look Back
- BioSig Technologies and Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization in the U.S. Market
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry McPhie Highlights BSGM Merger and RWA Tokenization Strategy in Live TV Interview
- BioSig engages broker-dealer acquisition for gold token launch
- BSGM Engages CXG to Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer to Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Russell Starr joins Streamex as strategic advisor
- Chevron, JP Morgan lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- BioSig stock soars after securing up to $1.1B in growth financing
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig secures $1.1 bln financing to expand gold-backed blockchain; shares rally
- BioSig & Streamex Appoint Parcl Co-Founders Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier as Strategic Advisors
- BioSig appoints Parcl co-founders as strategic advisors
- Biosig shares soar on Ascendiant Capital target raise
1日のレンジ
4.36 6.12
1年のレンジ
0.40 14.11
- 以前の終値
- 4.45
- 始値
- 4.36
- 買値
- 6.10
- 買値
- 6.40
- 安値
- 4.36
- 高値
- 6.12
- 出来高
- 4.272 K
- 1日の変化
- 37.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 30.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 916.67%
- 1年の変化
- 444.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K