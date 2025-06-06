クォートセクション
通貨 / BSGM
BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc

6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BSGMの今日の為替レートは、37.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.36の安値と6.12の高値で取引されました。

BioSig Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.36 6.12
1年のレンジ
0.40 14.11
以前の終値
4.45
始値
4.36
買値
6.10
買値
6.40
安値
4.36
高値
6.12
出来高
4.272 K
1日の変化
37.08%
1ヶ月の変化
30.06%
6ヶ月の変化
916.67%
1年の変化
444.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K