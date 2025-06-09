CotationsSections
BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc

6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BSGM a changé de 37.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.36 et à un maximum de 6.12.

Suivez la dynamique BioSig Technologies Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
4.36 6.12
Range Annuel
0.40 14.11
Clôture Précédente
4.45
Ouverture
4.36
Bid
6.10
Ask
6.40
Plus Bas
4.36
Plus Haut
6.12
Volume
4.272 K
Changement quotidien
37.08%
Changement Mensuel
30.06%
Changement à 6 Mois
916.67%
Changement Annuel
444.64%
