BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc
6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BSGM de hoy ha cambiado un 37.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.12.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BioSig Technologies Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSGM News
- Streamex and Simplify sign letter of intent for tokenized gold ETF plans
- Streamex signs letter of intent with Simplify for tokenized gold ETFs
- BioSig Technologies cambiará su nombre a Streamex Corp y su ticker a STEX
- BioSig Technologies to change name to Streamex Corp, ticker to STEX
- Streamex and Monetary Metals partner on tokenized gold yield product
- BioSig Technologies shareholders approve share increase and board changes
- BioSig Technologies Stock: Now A Gold Tokenization Play (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig completes $15 million public offering to fund gold bullion purchases
- BioSig Technologies raises $15 million in public offering
- BioSig prices $15 million public offering of common stock
- BioSig announces public offering of common stock to fund gold purchases
- BioSig Technologies amends debenture agreement with Yorkville for up to $100 million
- Here's 1 New Billion-Dollar Reason to Buy Solana And Never Look Back
- BioSig Technologies and Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization in the U.S. Market
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry McPhie Highlights BSGM Merger and RWA Tokenization Strategy in Live TV Interview
- BioSig engages broker-dealer acquisition for gold token launch
- BSGM Engages CXG to Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer to Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Russell Starr joins Streamex as strategic advisor
- Chevron, JP Morgan lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- BioSig stock soars after securing up to $1.1B in growth financing
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig secures $1.1 bln financing to expand gold-backed blockchain; shares rally
- BioSig & Streamex Appoint Parcl Co-Founders Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier as Strategic Advisors
- BioSig appoints Parcl co-founders as strategic advisors
Rango diario
4.36 6.12
Rango anual
0.40 14.11
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.45
- Open
- 4.36
- Bid
- 6.10
- Ask
- 6.40
- Low
- 4.36
- High
- 6.12
- Volumen
- 4.272 K
- Cambio diario
- 37.08%
- Cambio mensual
- 30.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 916.67%
- Cambio anual
- 444.64%
