BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc

6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BSGM ha avuto una variazione del 37.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.36 e ad un massimo di 6.12.

Segui le dinamiche di BioSig Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.36 6.12
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 14.11
Chiusura Precedente
4.45
Apertura
4.36
Bid
6.10
Ask
6.40
Minimo
4.36
Massimo
6.12
Volume
4.272 K
Variazione giornaliera
37.08%
Variazione Mensile
30.06%
Variazione Semestrale
916.67%
Variazione Annuale
444.64%
