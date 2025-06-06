Valute / BSGM
BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc
6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BSGM ha avuto una variazione del 37.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.36 e ad un massimo di 6.12.
Segui le dinamiche di BioSig Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.36 6.12
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 14.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.45
- Apertura
- 4.36
- Bid
- 6.10
- Ask
- 6.40
- Minimo
- 4.36
- Massimo
- 6.12
- Volume
- 4.272 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 37.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 30.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 916.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 444.64%
21 settembre, domenica