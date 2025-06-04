Currencies / BSGM
BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc
6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSGM exchange rate has changed by 37.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.36 and at a high of 6.12.
Follow BioSig Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BSGM News
- BioSig Technologies to change name to Streamex Corp, ticker to STEX
- Streamex and Monetary Metals partner on tokenized gold yield product
- BioSig Technologies shareholders approve share increase and board changes
- BioSig Technologies Stock: Now A Gold Tokenization Play (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig completes $15 million public offering to fund gold bullion purchases
- BioSig Technologies raises $15 million in public offering
- BioSig prices $15 million public offering of common stock
- BioSig announces public offering of common stock to fund gold purchases
- BioSig Technologies amends debenture agreement with Yorkville for up to $100 million
- Here's 1 New Billion-Dollar Reason to Buy Solana And Never Look Back
- BioSig Technologies and Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization in the U.S. Market
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry McPhie Highlights BSGM Merger and RWA Tokenization Strategy in Live TV Interview
- BioSig engages broker-dealer acquisition for gold token launch
- BSGM Engages CXG to Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer to Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Russell Starr joins Streamex as strategic advisor
- Chevron, JP Morgan lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- BioSig stock soars after securing up to $1.1B in growth financing
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig secures $1.1 bln financing to expand gold-backed blockchain; shares rally
- BioSig & Streamex Appoint Parcl Co-Founders Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier as Strategic Advisors
- BioSig appoints Parcl co-founders as strategic advisors
- Biosig shares soar on Ascendiant Capital target raise
- ascendiant capital raises biosig technologies stock price target
- BioSig & Streamex Appoint Co-Founder of the Osisko Group & Mining Visionary, Sean Roosen as Strategic Advisor
Daily Range
4.36 6.12
Year Range
0.40 14.11
- Previous Close
- 4.45
- Open
- 4.36
- Bid
- 6.10
- Ask
- 6.40
- Low
- 4.36
- High
- 6.12
- Volume
- 4.272 K
- Daily Change
- 37.08%
- Month Change
- 30.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 916.67%
- Year Change
- 444.64%
