货币 / BSGM
BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc
6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BSGM汇率已更改37.08%。当日，交易品种以低点4.36和高点6.12进行交易。
关注BioSig Technologies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BSGM新闻
- Streamex and Simplify sign letter of intent for tokenized gold ETF plans
- Streamex signs letter of intent with Simplify for tokenized gold ETFs
- BioSig Technologies to change name to Streamex Corp, ticker to STEX
- Streamex and Monetary Metals partner on tokenized gold yield product
- BioSig Technologies shareholders approve share increase and board changes
- BioSig Technologies Stock: Now A Gold Tokenization Play (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig completes $15 million public offering to fund gold bullion purchases
- BioSig Technologies raises $15 million in public offering
- BioSig prices $15 million public offering of common stock
- BioSig announces public offering of common stock to fund gold purchases
- BioSig Technologies amends debenture agreement with Yorkville for up to $100 million
- Here's 1 New Billion-Dollar Reason to Buy Solana And Never Look Back
- BioSig Technologies and Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization in the U.S. Market
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry McPhie Highlights BSGM Merger and RWA Tokenization Strategy in Live TV Interview
- BioSig engages broker-dealer acquisition for gold token launch
- BSGM Engages CXG to Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer to Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Russell Starr joins Streamex as strategic advisor
- Chevron, JP Morgan lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- BioSig stock soars after securing up to $1.1B in growth financing
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig secures $1.1 bln financing to expand gold-backed blockchain; shares rally
- BioSig & Streamex Appoint Parcl Co-Founders Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier as Strategic Advisors
- BioSig appoints Parcl co-founders as strategic advisors
- Biosig shares soar on Ascendiant Capital target raise
日范围
4.36 6.12
年范围
0.40 14.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.45
- 开盘价
- 4.36
- 卖价
- 6.10
- 买价
- 6.40
- 最低价
- 4.36
- 最高价
- 6.12
- 交易量
- 4.272 K
- 日变化
- 37.08%
- 月变化
- 30.06%
- 6个月变化
- 916.67%
- 年变化
- 444.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值