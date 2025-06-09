KurseKategorien
BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc

6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BSGM hat sich für heute um 37.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.12 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BioSig Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
4.36 6.12
Jahresspanne
0.40 14.11
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.45
Eröffnung
4.36
Bid
6.10
Ask
6.40
Tief
4.36
Hoch
6.12
Volumen
4.272 K
Tagesänderung
37.08%
Monatsänderung
30.06%
6-Monatsänderung
916.67%
Jahresänderung
444.64%
