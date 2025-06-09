Währungen / BSGM
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BSGM: BioSig Technologies Inc
6.10 USD 1.65 (37.08%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BSGM hat sich für heute um 37.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.12 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BioSig Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSGM News
- Streamex and Simplify sign letter of intent for tokenized gold ETF plans
- Streamex signs letter of intent with Simplify for tokenized gold ETFs
- Nach Fusion: BioSig Technologies wird zu Streamex Corp. mit neuem Tickersymbol STEX
- BioSig Technologies to change name to Streamex Corp, ticker to STEX
- Streamex and Monetary Metals partner on tokenized gold yield product
- BioSig Technologies shareholders approve share increase and board changes
- BioSig Technologies Stock: Now A Gold Tokenization Play (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig completes $15 million public offering to fund gold bullion purchases
- BioSig Technologies raises $15 million in public offering
- BioSig prices $15 million public offering of common stock
- BioSig announces public offering of common stock to fund gold purchases
- BioSig Technologies amends debenture agreement with Yorkville for up to $100 million
- Here's 1 New Billion-Dollar Reason to Buy Solana And Never Look Back
- BioSig Technologies and Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization in the U.S. Market
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry McPhie Highlights BSGM Merger and RWA Tokenization Strategy in Live TV Interview
- BioSig engages broker-dealer acquisition for gold token launch
- BSGM Engages CXG to Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer to Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Russell Starr joins Streamex as strategic advisor
- Chevron, JP Morgan lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- BioSig stock soars after securing up to $1.1B in growth financing
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- BioSig secures $1.1 bln financing to expand gold-backed blockchain; shares rally
- BioSig & Streamex Appoint Parcl Co-Founders Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier as Strategic Advisors
- BioSig appoints Parcl co-founders as strategic advisors
Tagesspanne
4.36 6.12
Jahresspanne
0.40 14.11
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.45
- Eröffnung
- 4.36
- Bid
- 6.10
- Ask
- 6.40
- Tief
- 4.36
- Hoch
- 6.12
- Volumen
- 4.272 K
- Tagesänderung
- 37.08%
- Monatsänderung
- 30.06%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 916.67%
- Jahresänderung
- 444.64%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K