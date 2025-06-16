通貨 / BRBS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BRBS: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc
4.33 USD 0.17 (4.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BRBSの今日の為替レートは、4.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.15の安値と4.35の高値で取引されました。
Blue Ridge Bankshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRBS News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, AstraZeneca, Shopify and Blue Ridge Bankshares
- Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca & Shopify
- Blue Ridge Bankshares announces $15 million share repurchase program
- Parke Bancorp Offers An Interesting Combination Of Yield And Value (NASDAQ:PKBK)
- Blue Ridge Bankshares: Discounted Valuation Is Justified By Fundamental Issues (BRBS)
- Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Declines Despite Return to Profit in Q2
- Zacks Initiates Coverage of Blue Ridge Bankshares With Outperform Recommendation
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Philip Morris International, McDonald's, Texas Instruments and Blue Ridge Bankshares
- Top Analyst Reports for Philip Morris, McDonald's & Texas Instruments
- Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS); Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH); Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ™CI); and Virtu Financial Inc. (NYSE: V
- Notice to Shareholders of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf as Securities Fraud Class Action Settles
- Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS); Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH); Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:
- Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Longterm Shareholders of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) as Securities Fraud Class Action Settles
1日のレンジ
4.15 4.35
1年のレンジ
2.66 4.35
- 以前の終値
- 4.16
- 始値
- 4.21
- 買値
- 4.33
- 買値
- 4.63
- 安値
- 4.15
- 高値
- 4.35
- 出来高
- 421
- 1日の変化
- 4.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.82%
- 1年の変化
- 54.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K