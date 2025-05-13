通貨 / BPRN
BPRN: Princeton Bancorp Inc
32.55 USD 0.56 (1.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BPRNの今日の為替レートは、1.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.10の安値と32.93の高値で取引されました。
Princeton Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
32.10 32.93
1年のレンジ
27.25 39.35
- 以前の終値
- 31.99
- 始値
- 32.10
- 買値
- 32.55
- 買値
- 32.85
- 安値
- 32.10
- 高値
- 32.93
- 出来高
- 53
- 1日の変化
- 1.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.17%
- 1年の変化
- -13.08%
