BPRN: Princeton Bancorp Inc

32.55 USD 0.56 (1.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BPRNの今日の為替レートは、1.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.10の安値と32.93の高値で取引されました。

Princeton Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BPRN News

1日のレンジ
32.10 32.93
1年のレンジ
27.25 39.35
以前の終値
31.99
始値
32.10
買値
32.55
買値
32.85
安値
32.10
高値
32.93
出来高
53
1日の変化
1.75%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.99%
6ヶ月の変化
5.17%
1年の変化
-13.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K