通貨 / BKR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BKR: Baker Hughes Company
47.28 USD 0.80 (1.72%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BKRの今日の為替レートは、1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.47の安値と47.34の高値で取引されました。
Baker Hughes Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKR News
- Baker Hughes Strikes Iraq Deal To Cut Gas Flarin
- ベーカー・ヒューズ、ペトロブラスとの刺激船契約を延長
- Baker Hughes extends Petrobras contract for stimulation vessels
- スティーフェル、ベーカー・ヒューズ株の「買い」評価を利益率改善を受け維持
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Baker Hughes stock amid margin progress
- Baker Hughes Wins Key Contract to Support Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3
- ベイカー・ヒューズ、リオ・グランデLNGトレイン4の液化設備を供給へ
- Baker Hughes to supply liquefaction equipment for Rio Grande LNG Train 4
- Baker Hughes joins giant California geothermal power project
- Baker Hughes Wins Fervo Energy Geothermal Equipment Contract
- GE Vernova: Riding the Combined-Cycle Power Plant Boom
- Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:BKR)
- C3.ai Before Q1 Earnings Release: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Baker Hughes Drives Next-Gen Technology in Louisiana LNG
- Top Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, Oracle & Procter & Gamble
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Tenaris stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Bernstein SocGen
- BP Awards Baker Hughes Major Service Role at Tangguh LNG Plant
- Baker Hughes signs 90-month service deal with bp for Tangguh LNG plant
- Core Laboratories: Not a Buy Yet, But Still Worth Holding On
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Fed chair powell speech takes center stage on friday
- Why Is Baker Hughes (BKR) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Melius initiates Baker Hughes stock with Buy rating, $60 price target
1日のレンジ
46.47 47.34
1年のレンジ
33.62 49.38
- 以前の終値
- 46.48
- 始値
- 46.78
- 買値
- 47.28
- 買値
- 47.58
- 安値
- 46.47
- 高値
- 47.34
- 出来高
- 7.829 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.09%
- 1年の変化
- 31.81%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B