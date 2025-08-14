QuotesSections
Currencies / BKR
Back to US Stock Market

BKR: Baker Hughes Company

47.12 USD 0.84 (1.82%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BKR exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.38 and at a high of 47.17.

Follow Baker Hughes Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BKR News

Daily Range
46.38 47.17
Year Range
33.62 49.38
Previous Close
46.28
Open
46.52
Bid
47.12
Ask
47.42
Low
46.38
High
47.17
Volume
4.131 K
Daily Change
1.82%
Month Change
4.22%
6 Months Change
7.73%
Year Change
31.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%