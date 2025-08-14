Currencies / BKR
BKR: Baker Hughes Company
47.12 USD 0.84 (1.82%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKR exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.38 and at a high of 47.17.
Follow Baker Hughes Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
46.38 47.17
Year Range
33.62 49.38
- Previous Close
- 46.28
- Open
- 46.52
- Bid
- 47.12
- Ask
- 47.42
- Low
- 46.38
- High
- 47.17
- Volume
- 4.131 K
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 4.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.73%
- Year Change
- 31.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%