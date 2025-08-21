QuotazioniSezioni
BKR: Baker Hughes Company

47.34 USD 0.06 (0.13%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BKR ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.40 e ad un massimo di 47.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Baker Hughes Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.40 47.65
Intervallo Annuale
33.62 49.38
Chiusura Precedente
47.28
Apertura
47.21
Bid
47.34
Ask
47.64
Minimo
46.40
Massimo
47.65
Volume
12.711 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
4.71%
Variazione Semestrale
8.23%
Variazione Annuale
31.98%
20 settembre, sabato