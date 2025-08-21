Valute / BKR
BKR: Baker Hughes Company
47.34 USD 0.06 (0.13%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BKR ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.40 e ad un massimo di 47.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Baker Hughes Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.40 47.65
Intervallo Annuale
33.62 49.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.28
- Apertura
- 47.21
- Bid
- 47.34
- Ask
- 47.64
- Minimo
- 46.40
- Massimo
- 47.65
- Volume
- 12.711 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.98%
