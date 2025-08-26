通貨 / BBWI
BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc
26.27 USD 0.54 (2.10%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBWIの今日の為替レートは、2.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.87の安値と26.42の高値で取引されました。
Bath & Body Works Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
25.87 26.42
1年のレンジ
24.94 41.87
- 以前の終値
- 25.73
- 始値
- 26.00
- 買値
- 26.27
- 買値
- 26.57
- 安値
- 25.87
- 高値
- 26.42
- 出来高
- 13.049 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.43%
- 1年の変化
- -17.29%
