クォートセクション
通貨 / BBWI
株に戻る

BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc

26.27 USD 0.54 (2.10%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BBWIの今日の為替レートは、2.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.87の安値と26.42の高値で取引されました。

Bath & Body Works Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BBWI News

1日のレンジ
25.87 26.42
1年のレンジ
24.94 41.87
以前の終値
25.73
始値
26.00
買値
26.27
買値
26.57
安値
25.87
高値
26.42
出来高
13.049 K
1日の変化
2.10%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.01%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.43%
1年の変化
-17.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K