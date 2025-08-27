QuotazioniSezioni
BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc

26.05 USD 0.98 (3.91%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BBWI ha avuto una variazione del 3.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.81 e ad un massimo di 26.31.

Segui le dinamiche di Bath & Body Works Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.81 26.31
Intervallo Annuale
24.93 41.87
Chiusura Precedente
25.07
Apertura
25.91
Bid
26.05
Ask
26.35
Minimo
25.81
Massimo
26.31
Volume
12.334 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.91%
Variazione Mensile
-9.77%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.17%
Variazione Annuale
-17.98%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev