BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc
26.05 USD 0.98 (3.91%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BBWI ha avuto una variazione del 3.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.81 e ad un massimo di 26.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Bath & Body Works Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.81 26.31
Intervallo Annuale
24.93 41.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.07
- Apertura
- 25.91
- Bid
- 26.05
- Ask
- 26.35
- Minimo
- 25.81
- Massimo
- 26.31
- Volume
- 12.334 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.98%