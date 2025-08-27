FiyatlarBölümler
BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc

25.07 USD 1.20 (4.57%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BBWI fiyatı bugün -4.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.93 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.17 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bath & Body Works Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
24.93 26.17
Yıllık aralık
24.93 41.87
Önceki kapanış
26.27
Açılış
26.16
Satış
25.07
Alış
25.37
Düşük
24.93
Yüksek
26.17
Hacim
16.222 K
Günlük değişim
-4.57%
Aylık değişim
-13.16%
6 aylık değişim
-16.43%
Yıllık değişim
-21.06%
21 Eylül, Pazar