Dövizler / BBWI
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc
25.07 USD 1.20 (4.57%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BBWI fiyatı bugün -4.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.93 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.17 aralığında işlem gördü.
Bath & Body Works Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBWI haberleri
- Bath & Body Works hisseleri 24,94 dolar ile 52 haftalık dibe geriledi
- Bath & Body Works stock hits 52-week low at 24.94 USD
- What Drove BBWI's Raised Guidance After a Strong Q2 Performance?
- Here's Why Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is a Strong Value Stock
- BofA, toparlanabilecek 13 küçük ve orta ölçekli hisse senedini listeliyor
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bath & Body Works: Structural Weakness And Visible Margin Pressure (Rating Downgrade)
- Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Gross Margin Rises Y/Y
- UBS lowers Bath & Body Works stock price target on margin concerns
- Bath & Body Works stock holds Buy rating at TD Cowen despite tariff impact
- Dollar Tree To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)
- Google, Pure Storage Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Bath & Body Works Matches Estimates But Stock Slides As Outlook Signals Softer Third Quarter - Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)
- Earnings call transcript: Bath & Body Works Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock drops
- Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bath and Body Works Reports 1.5% Q2 Gain
- Bath & Body Works posts quarterly profit miss as costs weigh
- Bath & Body Works Q2 2025 slides: Sales growth continues as guidance improves
- Bath & Body Works earnings missed by $0.01, revenue was in line with estimates
- Bath & Body Works shares dip as Q3 guidance misses estimates
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
Günlük aralık
24.93 26.17
Yıllık aralık
24.93 41.87
- Önceki kapanış
- 26.27
- Açılış
- 26.16
- Satış
- 25.07
- Alış
- 25.37
- Düşük
- 24.93
- Yüksek
- 26.17
- Hacim
- 16.222 K
- Günlük değişim
- -4.57%
- Aylık değişim
- -13.16%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -16.43%
- Yıllık değişim
- -21.06%
21 Eylül, Pazar