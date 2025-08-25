Währungen / BBWI
BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc
26.27 USD 0.54 (2.10%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BBWI hat sich für heute um 2.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bath & Body Works Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
25.87 26.42
Jahresspanne
24.94 41.87
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 25.73
- Eröffnung
- 26.00
- Bid
- 26.27
- Ask
- 26.57
- Tief
- 25.87
- Hoch
- 26.42
- Volumen
- 13.049 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.10%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.01%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.43%
- Jahresänderung
- -17.29%
