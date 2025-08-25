KurseKategorien
BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc

26.27 USD 0.54 (2.10%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BBWI hat sich für heute um 2.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.42 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Bath & Body Works Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
25.87 26.42
Jahresspanne
24.94 41.87
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
25.73
Eröffnung
26.00
Bid
26.27
Ask
26.57
Tief
25.87
Hoch
26.42
Volumen
13.049 K
Tagesänderung
2.10%
Monatsänderung
-9.01%
6-Monatsänderung
-12.43%
Jahresänderung
-17.29%
