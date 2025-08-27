Divisas / BBWI
BBWI: Bath & Body Works Inc
25.73 USD 0.29 (1.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BBWI de hoy ha cambiado un -1.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.67, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bath & Body Works Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado.
BBWI News
- What Drove BBWI's Raised Guidance After a Strong Q2 Performance?
- Here's Why Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is a Strong Value Stock
- BofA lista 13 acciones de pequeña y mediana capitalización con potencial de rebote
- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Bath & Body Works: Structural Weakness And Visible Margin Pressure (Rating Downgrade)
- Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Gross Margin Rises Y/Y
- UBS lowers Bath & Body Works stock price target on margin concerns
- Bath & Body Works stock holds Buy rating at TD Cowen despite tariff impact
- Dollar Tree To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)
- Google, Pure Storage Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Bath & Body Works Matches Estimates But Stock Slides As Outlook Signals Softer Third Quarter - Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)
- Earnings call transcript: Bath & Body Works Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock drops
- Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Bath and Body Works Reports 1.5% Q2 Gain
- Bath & Body Works posts quarterly profit miss as costs weigh
- Bath & Body Works Q2 2025 slides: Sales growth continues as guidance improves
- Bath & Body Works earnings missed by $0.01, revenue was in line with estimates
- Bath & Body Works shares dip as Q3 guidance misses estimates
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Why Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Rango diario
25.67 26.66
Rango anual
24.94 41.87
- Cierres anteriores
- 26.02
- Open
- 26.09
- Bid
- 25.73
- Ask
- 26.03
- Low
- 25.67
- High
- 26.66
- Volumen
- 18.973 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.11%
- Cambio mensual
- -10.88%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -14.23%
- Cambio anual
- -18.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B