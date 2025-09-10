通貨 / AMAT
AMAT: Applied Materials Inc
189.76 USD 11.63 (6.53%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMATの今日の為替レートは、6.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり183.86の安値と191.55の高値で取引されました。
Applied Materials Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AMAT News
- AMAT's Advanced DRAM Gains Traction: Will it Sustain its Momentum?
- インテルとNvidiaの提携、これらの銘柄に打撃
- Intel–Nvidia pact leaves these stocks behind
- NvidiaがIntelに50億ドルを投資、半導体メーカーの株価が広範に上昇
- Chipmakers rally as Nvidia invests $5B in Intel, sector sees broad gains
- ASYS' Cost Reduction Initiatives: Can it Drive Margin Expansion?
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- ASYS vs. AMAT: Which Semiconductor Equipment Stock is the Better Buy?
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September
- How Musk’s Optimus Could Create a New Investing Boom
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Is Trending Stock Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) a Buy Now?
- アドビ、Super Micro、Warner Bros Discoveryが時間外取引で上昇、RHは下落
- Adobe, Super Micro Computer and Warner Bros rise premarket; RH falls
- アプライド・マテリアルズ、1株当たり0.46ドルの四半期配当を発表
- Applied Materials declares quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share
- みずほ、中国競争リスクでアプライド・マテリアルズを格下げ
- Mizuho downgrades Applied Materials on China competition risks
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)
- みずほ、市場シェア懸念でアプライド・マテリアルズを「中立」に格下げ
- Mizuho downgrades Applied Materials stock to Neutral on market share concerns
- Can AMAT Maintain Strong Margins Amid Rising R&D Expenses?
- Broadcom's $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
1日のレンジ
183.86 191.55
1年のレンジ
123.74 215.70
- 以前の終値
- 178.13
- 始値
- 188.00
- 買値
- 189.76
- 買値
- 190.06
- 安値
- 183.86
- 高値
- 191.55
- 出来高
- 38.192 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.68%
- 1年の変化
- -6.71%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B