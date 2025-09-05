Currencies / AMAT
AMAT: Applied Materials Inc
170.93 USD 3.13 (1.87%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMAT exchange rate has changed by 1.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 168.53 and at a high of 171.05.
Follow Applied Materials Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMAT News
Daily Range
168.53 171.05
Year Range
123.74 215.70
- Previous Close
- 167.80
- Open
- 169.15
- Bid
- 170.93
- Ask
- 171.23
- Low
- 168.53
- High
- 171.05
- Volume
- 11.788 K
- Daily Change
- 1.87%
- Month Change
- 9.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.61%
- Year Change
- -15.97%
